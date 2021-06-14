Graffiti at Newport Norbroom Park. Pic by Councillor Thomas Janke

Newport town councillors are hoping to find funds to install a power source at Norbroom Park so CCTV from Telford & Wrekin Council can be fitted.

The park was the target of vandalism on Saturday night as play equipment and skate ramps were covered with graffiti, including swastikas.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working to remove the graffiti today.

Councillor Thomas Janke, who is the councillor for the south ward, said the incident was "bitterly disappointing" and is now in the police's hands.

"The park is in my ward as councillor and to go down there after a resident told me about the graffiti on Sunday morning was a bit of a shock," he said.

"I’m horrified to see such hateful imagery spray painted all over the skateboard ramps at Norbroom Park. Anti-Semitic and fascist symbolism – whether they know it is or not – is utterly appalling and is never acceptable, especially in and around a children’s play park.

"I suggest that whatever ignorant bigoted moron(s) who thinks this is funny or 'cool' reads up on the sacrifice made by millions of British and allied troops and the massacre of six million Jews at the hands of the Nazis in WW2."

Councillor Janke said the incident could have been in response to recent discussions on anti-social behaviour at the park, especially regarding the A-frame equipment.

He added: "There has been a lot of talk about the A-frame recently with some people wanting it removed. We need to engage with local young people on these issues not just remove equipment from our children.

"We are looking at various solutions to the issues. Anyone with any information should come forward and contact the police with reference number 338I130621 on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Fellow Newport town councillor Peter Scott said they will be looking to install CCTV.

He litter picks in the area and said that was also a big problem there.

"The borough council have CCTV they could deploy up there but there is no power source at the moment," he explained.

"So what we as a town council are looking at is putting a power source in place so CCTV can go up there.