Investigation finds fire at Telford house started deliberately

A fire was started at a house in Telford deliberately last night, investigators have found.

Crews from Wellington were called to the scene of a fire in Telford late on Monday evening around 11.10pm.

The fire involved the front door of a property on Chockleys Meadow, in Leegomery, Telford.

A fire investigation officer was called out, and they confirmed the fire was started deliberately.

The fire service and the police are now appealing for anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything in the area at the time, to come forward.

People can call Telford police on 101 with information or call Crimestoppers UK on 0800555111 – an anonymous service.

Leegomery
Telford
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

