Investigation finds fire at Telford house started deliberately

Crews from Wellington were called to the scene of a fire in Telford late on Monday evening around 11.10pm.

The fire involved the front door of a property on Chockleys Meadow, in Leegomery, Telford.

A fire investigation officer was called out, and they confirmed the fire was started deliberately.

The fire service and the police are now appealing for anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything in the area at the time, to come forward.