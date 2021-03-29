Appeal for action after car targeted twice in same Telford street

By Deborah HardimanTelfordCrimePublished:

A motorist whose car has twice been attacked by vandals is calling for action against anti-social behaviour.

Dawley resident Nigel Toffanin with his damaged car
Dawley resident Nigel Toffanin with his damaged car

Telford resident Nigel Toffanin normally parks his blue Nissan next to an alley in Athersmith Close, Dawley.

He is calling for action to improve residents' safety after his car's windscreen was smashed in December and the rear window was smashed earlier this month.

The mystery attacks have left him £150 out of pocket.

Mr Toffanin, 53, a carer, said: "Due to anti-social behaviour here I've had my car damaged twice in three months. I've got no idea who's doing it. As far as I know nobody else has had issues.

"There's an alley next to our parking space and there's lot of pedestrians including kids using the footpath so it could be anyone. The first time it happened was on the December 12 when I found a crack on the front window then the rear window was smashed.

"I have to pay £75 excess on the car insurance each time to get it fixed which isn't ideal as it gets expensive. I'm not happy that someone is targeting my car.

"I've been speaking to the police, Wrekin Housing Trust and Telford & Wrekin Council about doing something about making some improvements, such as installing street cameras, better street lights and removing the fence. So far the response has been encouraging.

"An officer from Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team came to see me and she has been quite helpful. I have also received a landlords' permission form from the housing trust to request for a CCTV camera. If saw anyone saw suspicious behaviour regarding my car please contact the police."

West Mercia Police spokeswoman Amy Singleton said: "I can confirm we were contacted on Thursday March 11 to a report of criminal damage of a vehicle at a property on Athersmith Close."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News