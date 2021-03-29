Appeal for action after car targeted twice in same Telford street

Dawley resident Nigel Toffanin with his damaged car

Telford resident Nigel Toffanin normally parks his blue Nissan next to an alley in Athersmith Close, Dawley.

He is calling for action to improve residents' safety after his car's windscreen was smashed in December and the rear window was smashed earlier this month.

The mystery attacks have left him £150 out of pocket.

Mr Toffanin, 53, a carer, said: "Due to anti-social behaviour here I've had my car damaged twice in three months. I've got no idea who's doing it. As far as I know nobody else has had issues.

"There's an alley next to our parking space and there's lot of pedestrians including kids using the footpath so it could be anyone. The first time it happened was on the December 12 when I found a crack on the front window then the rear window was smashed.

"I have to pay £75 excess on the car insurance each time to get it fixed which isn't ideal as it gets expensive. I'm not happy that someone is targeting my car.

"I've been speaking to the police, Wrekin Housing Trust and Telford & Wrekin Council about doing something about making some improvements, such as installing street cameras, better street lights and removing the fence. So far the response has been encouraging.

"An officer from Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team came to see me and she has been quite helpful. I have also received a landlords' permission form from the housing trust to request for a CCTV camera. If saw anyone saw suspicious behaviour regarding my car please contact the police."