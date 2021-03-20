Appeal following report of hate crime in Whitchurch

The Lidl at Whitchurch. Pic: Google

West Mercia Police are re-appealing for witnesses following the report of a hate crime in Whitchurch last month.

At around 8.15am on Thursday, February 18, in the car park of Lidl on Bridgewater Street, two women in their forties were verbally assaulted by a man.

The man was behind the pair in a queue in the store and followed them out to their car, when he made racist comments and became aggressive.

The offender is described as white, in his sixties, around 5ft 7ins with short grey hair, a short grey moustache and left the area in his black Mercedes.