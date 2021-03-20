Appeal following report of hate crime in Whitchurch

Police are appealing for witnesses after racist comments were made to two women by a man in Whitchurch.

The Lidl at Whitchurch. Pic: Google
The Lidl at Whitchurch. Pic: Google

West Mercia Police are re-appealing for witnesses following the report of a hate crime in Whitchurch last month.

At around 8.15am on Thursday, February 18, in the car park of Lidl on Bridgewater Street, two women in their forties were verbally assaulted by a man.

The man was behind the pair in a queue in the store and followed them out to their car, when he made racist comments and became aggressive.

The offender is described as white, in his sixties, around 5ft 7ins with short grey hair, a short grey moustache and left the area in his black Mercedes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 00234i of 18 February. Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

