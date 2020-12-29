Eleven people arrested in Christmas county lines crackdown

West Mercia Police supported Merseyside Police on December 23 with its proactive officer investigation work and subsequent premises searches.

Eleven people were arrested for various offences including possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs with intent, possession of a bladed weapon, as well as drink and drug driving offences.

More than £5,500 was also seized on the day and officers conducted eight stop and searches during the day.

Detective Sergeant Steven Miller said: “West Mercia Police is no different to any other police force across the country where county lines drug dealers are exploiting vulnerable young people and adults.

“Organised crime groups are targeting our local communities and are often involved in serious violence and do not think twice about putting vulnerable people in frightening situations, causing them to make decisions that can ultimately change their lives and the lives of others forever.

"We are determined to do all we can to stop this from happening and are committed to tackling serious and organised crime as part of our Protect campaign that goes on 365 days a year and does not stop for Christmas.”