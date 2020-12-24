Final warning for Shropshire policeman who sent rude WhatsApp messages

West Mercia Police said the Shropshire-based officer, a man, had also failed to report the inappropriate behaviour of a colleague.

A spokesman for the force said the final written warning had been given after a misconduct hearing on Monday.

The hearing concluded the officer, who has not been named, had breached a number of standards of professional behaviour, including 'equality and diversity' and 'discreditable conduct'.

Details of the messages have not been revealed.

A spokesman for the force said: "An internal investigation has seen a West Mercia Police officer issued with a final written warning for misconduct following a hearing chaired by an independent legally qualified chair.

"The hearing, held over one day found a case proven against allegations that the Shropshire based officer had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour after sending a number of inappropriate and derogatory messages he had exchanged via WhatsApp, on and off duty.

"It was also found that he failed in his duty to report inappropriate behaviour of a colleague.

"He was found to have breached the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Equality and Diversity; Authority, Respect and Courtesy; Discreditable Conduct; Reporting Improper Conduct; Off-duty conduct."