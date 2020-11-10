RSPCA fears animal cruelty will spike again during second lockdown

RSPCA data revealed it dealt with 20 incidents of cruelty to wildlife in Shropshire during 2020, eight of illegal activity and 12 of intentional harm

New RSPCA data revealed it received reports of more than 2,200 incidents of cruelty to wildlife in 2020, with numbers spiking in May.

They include 20 in Shropshire – eight of illegal activity and 12 of intentional harm.

From hunting and fighting, to beating and mutilation, incidents of ‘illegal activity’ and ‘intentional harm’ to wild animals started rising at the start of the lockdown in March, with 194 incidents, peaking in May with 381.

The charity is concerned that as the nation goes into lockdown again, some may turn to such barbaric behaviour for 'entertainment'.

RSPCA National Wildlife Co-ordinator Geoff Edmond said: “Our data shows that reports of cruelty to wildlife surged during the first lockdown.

"We fear a similar peak could happen all over again during this second lockdown, as some people again look for savage ways to pass the time.

“Our inspectors see first-hand the suffering inflicted by criminals on animals through wildlife crime such as badger baiting, dog fighting, hare coursing and trapping birds.

“We have seen some particularly distressing incidents in recent months, such as a magpie shot with a crossbow and two hedgehogs doused in fuel and burned alive.

"Police forces have reported a rise in anti-social behaviour during the first lockdown, when pressures and frustrations led to more of this type of crime, and we fear it may lead to some seeking ‘entertainment’ through these sorts of barbaric incidents involving wildlife.

“There is no place for cruelty to animals in today’s society and we urge anyone who spots anything suspicious when out on their daily exercise or sees anything online to report it to the RSPCA’s cruelty line or their local police force.”

The RSPCA’s inspectorate sadly has to deal with hundreds of incidents involving cruelty to wildlife.

Just days ago, in Wales, a man was sentenced to prison for extreme cruelty to a hedgehog.

Last month the RSPCA was called out to a badger, in Nantwich, Cheshire, which had suffered some very severe wounds most likely from an illegal badger-baiting attack.

And in September, a swan that had been shot in the neck with an arrow was successfully operated on by RSPCA vets.

The RSPCA’s Specialist Operations Unit works to uncover the culprits of these crimes and bring them to justice.

Last year, out of a total of 1431 convictions, it secured 25 under the Protection of Badgers Act, 17 under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, six under the Hunting Act and three under the Deer Act, with 10 convictions relating to wild birds.