Telford paedophile, 70, jailed for historic abuse of girl

Robert Eastwood, who is from Malinslee, but had been living in the Philippines recently with his family, was arrested in Manila and returned to Britain for a hearing on crimes he committed in 1992 and 1993.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court this week he pleaded guilty to two offences of indecent activity with a child, both concerning the same victim.

Mitigating for Eastwood, Ms Samantha Powis said that his time in custody had been "traumatic" and said: "The man he is now is not the man who offended then."

Judge Peter Barrie explained the sentencing exercise, beginning at a point of eight-and-a-half years, and working downwards because of the time Eastwood has already spent in custody in this country as well as the conditions in prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

He was also given credit for an early plea.

Eastwood was given four years for one of the charges and a concurrent two-year sentence for the other.