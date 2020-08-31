Illegally parked cars towed away in Snowdonia over bank holiday weekend

Police say 13 vehicles parked on the A5 alongside Llyn Ogwen were towed on Sunday with more drivers expected to fall victim to the strict rules today.

The national park has been choked with traffic since lockdown regulations were eased.

Visitors have been urged to used the Snowdonia park and ride buses.

Traffic Wales North & Mid said many drivers had ignored No Parking signs.

They said officers had been busy over the bank holiday weekend dealing with more than a dozen inappropriately parked vehicles on the A5 at Llyn Ogwen.

"Vehicles obstructing footway resulting in pedestrians walking along the carriageway were recovered,"a spokesman said.

Recovery trucks were brought in by the police to remove the offending vehicles.