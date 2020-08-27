Woman assaulted outside Telford McDonald's

The incident took place in the car park of McDonald's on the Forge Retail Park.

Police said that a 21-year-old woman had been grabbed in the incident by a man who then smashed her phone.

It took place at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said it is believed the people involved are known to each other.

They said officers are carrying out inquiries and are appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00420_I_250820 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.