Arrest made and drugs seized in Shrewsbury raid
An arrest was made and drugs were seized during a raid in Shrewsbury.
West Mercia Police confirmed officers stormed a property in Monkmoor some time yesterday.
Police seized a number of substances believed to be class A and B drugs.
The operation involved members of Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North.
On the day of the raid, a spokesperson from Shrewsbury SNT said: "Another successful search warrant in Monkmoor today with the help of LPPT North.
"Suspected class A and B drugs seized along with snapbags and scales. One in custody."
