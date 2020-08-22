Arrest made and drugs seized in Shrewsbury raid

West Mercia Police confirmed officers stormed a property in Monkmoor some time yesterday.

Police seized a number of substances believed to be class A and B drugs.

The operation involved members of Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North.

On the day of the raid, a spokesperson from Shrewsbury SNT said: "Another successful search warrant in Monkmoor today with the help of LPPT North.

"Suspected class A and B drugs seized along with snapbags and scales. One in custody."