Arrest made and drugs seized in Shrewsbury raid

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

An arrest was made and drugs were seized during a raid in Shrewsbury.

Items sezied during the raid. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

West Mercia Police confirmed officers stormed a property in Monkmoor some time yesterday.

Police seized a number of substances believed to be class A and B drugs.

The operation involved members of Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North.

On the day of the raid, a spokesperson from Shrewsbury SNT said: "Another successful search warrant in Monkmoor today with the help of LPPT North.

"Suspected class A and B drugs seized along with snapbags and scales. One in custody."

