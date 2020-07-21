Police dog helps catch suspected robbers

West Mercia Police said two people, a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident in Bridgnorth late last night. A third suspect is still being sought.

Posting on Twitter, the West Mercia Police Dogs account recounted how Police Dog Bella helped capture two suspects.

The post said: "PD Bella detained two males with assistance from @OPUShropshire on suspicion of robbery following a violent incident involving weapons in #Bridgnorth overnight. Enquiries on-going."

A spokesman for West Mercia police confirmed that a 27-year-old man had been threatened in the incident but was not injured.

The spokesman said: "A 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"It follows an incident around 11.40pm last night where a 27-year-old man was threatened. He was not injured in the incident. Enquiries are on-going to locate a third suspect. Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 872_I_200720 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."