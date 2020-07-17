Woman run over, dragged into car and beaten outside Telford Lidl

The incident happened in the car park of Lidl in Castle Street, Hadley, at about 6.15pm on Tuesday.

The victim was attacked by a man who drove his car into her, colliding with her hip, before dragging her into the car and physically assaulting her.

The attacker was known to the victim, West Mercia Police said.

Officers believe there were people in the car park at the time and a member of the public may have approached the victim.

The force is appealing for the individual, or anyone else who may have information or footage of the attack, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Pc Sian Evans via 101, quoting incident reference number 599 of July 14, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org