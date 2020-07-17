Arrest made as driver ends up stranded in Bridgnorth field

The motorist, who was arrested, was one of two who failed to stop for officers in the area last night.

The incident took place some time before 11pm and police report that while one driver was not stopped, another was caught after ploughing through a field, leaving a trail of what looks like oil along the grass.

Shortly after the incidents, West Mercia Police's Operational Patrol Unit said: "2x fail to stops in Bridgnorth so far tonight. One driver will be dealt with slow time after he wasn't stopped.

"However this driver will be spending the night in custody for his antics."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.