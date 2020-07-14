Man injured in disturbance outside pub

Police are appealing for information after the man was injured in Oswestry.

The incident happened on Saturday outside the Ye Olde Vaults in Church Street.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A number of people were in the street at the time which resulted in a disturbance that saw a 28 year old man receive an eye injury.

"He received treatment from paramedics at the scene but did not receive hospital treatment.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information."

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00711_I_11072020 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.