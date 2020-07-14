Menu

Man suffers fractured jaw during assault in Oswestry street

By Rory Smith | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

A man in his 50s suffered a fractured jaw during an attack by a group of males and females in Oswestry.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Saturday, at the crossroads of Leg Street, Cross Street and Oswald Road.

The 52-year-old man's jaw was fractured jaw during an assault following a verbal altercation.

Officers from West Mercia Police are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 766 I of July 11, 2020.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

