Man suffers fractured jaw during assault in Oswestry street
A man in his 50s suffered a fractured jaw during an attack by a group of males and females in Oswestry.
The incident happened around 9.20pm on Saturday, at the crossroads of Leg Street, Cross Street and Oswald Road.
The 52-year-old man's jaw was fractured jaw during an assault following a verbal altercation.
Officers from West Mercia Police are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 766 I of July 11, 2020.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
