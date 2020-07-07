Telford man charged with murder after death in Wellington

A man, whose age and identity have not yet been confirmed, died at a property in Charlton Street on Saturday morning.

Dean Richards, 29, from Telford, has now been charged with his murder.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also arrested following the incident, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off on Saturday after the man died at around 7.45am.

Police at the scene in Wellington

West Mercia Police said they called to reports of a man being in cardiac arrest and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ambulances attended and left the scene around two hours later as detectives began their investigation.

Police vans and tape blocked off the entrance to Midland Mews from Charlton Street on Saturday and the residents' car park was also cordoned off as forensic investigators scoured the scene.

Neighbours in the area reported that a man had been attacked but police only confirmed that the man's death was being treated as murder on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident at a private residence.”