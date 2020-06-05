County Lines: 26 arrests in Shropshire for drugs trafficking so far this year

The figures come as senior police officers hold talks with telecommunication companies over moves to automatically shut down phones used for cross border drug dealing, in an effort to disrupt the trade.

The phones are typically older models with pay-as-you-go sim cards and can rack up hundreds of calls and text messages per day as a dealer, usually in an urban base, communicates with customers in more rural areas.

Phone line advertising has been a recurring feature of evidence in County Lines court cases heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court in recent years.

Dozens of arrests implicating gangs from Liverpool and the Black Country have been carried out, some resulting in lengthy jail terms.

Britain’s most senior police officer Dame Cressida said: “It’s glaringly obvious when you look at the phone data what a device is being used for. It is a unique way of using phones like that.

“We would say it is obvious to the companies that supply those devices. We will work with them and the Government and whoever necessary to continue to restrict the ability of county lines individuals to carry out their pernicious activities.

“We want to destroy the business model.”

West Mercia Police said despite lockdown it has carried on targeting drug gangs which operate across force borders to exploit young or vulnerable people, using sophisticated grooming techniques to entice them into selling drugs then follow up with fear and violence to control them.

In the last six months a total of 26 people have been arrested in the Shropshire Council area. Figures for Telford & Wrekin are not available.

West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “We know that some young and vulnerable people have been put in difficult and frightening situations and have made decisions that have unfortunately changed their lives and the lives of others forever.

“I want to send a clear message to county lines drug gangs exploiting young and vulnerable people in our communities that despite the country being in lockdown we are continuing to focus our efforts to target them.

“The public play a huge part in supporting our work and I would encourage anyone who is concerned someone they know is being targeted to let us know.

“We want friends to look out for each other.

"We know the past few weeks have been difficult for young people and they have not been able to meet up with their friends, but it could be they know one of their friends is still going out and meeting up with older people, maybe they have started to talk about expensive gifts they have been given, or talk about associating with older people.

“We know some young people may not want to talk to the police about their concerns, they don’t need to. Information can be passed anonymously to Fearless, an organisation dedicated to young people with a host of information and advice.”

Signs of drug dealing include:

Unexpected visitors coming and going from a neighbour’s house at all hours.

A continual stream of visitors who leave quickly, or who may arrive with electrical items, bikes or bags but leave without them.

Potential transactions carried out through car windows.

Cars parked for long periods without moving, but with continual visits to collect items from inside it.

A young person who is not their child suddenly moving into a neighbour’s house.

Anyone concerned about a young person should report it anonymously to 0800 555 111 or young people can visit the Fearless website www.fearless.org