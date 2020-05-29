Advertising
Telford man, 30, charged over fraud allegations
A Telford man has been charged with alleged fraud offences in the town.
Armardeep Rana, 30, of Far Valens, in Hadley, has been charged with four counts of fraud.
West Mercia Police said the charges relate to incidents where local residents have been allegedly duped into handing over money.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday(1).
