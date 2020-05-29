Menu

Advertising

Telford man, 30, charged over fraud allegations

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man has been charged with alleged fraud offences in the town.

Armardeep Rana, 30, of Far Valens, in Hadley, has been charged with four counts of fraud.

West Mercia Police said the charges relate to incidents where local residents have been allegedly duped into handing over money.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday(1).

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News