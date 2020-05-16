Menu

Man, 20, in court over discovery of cannabis plants in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man has appeared at crown court to face allegations relating to the discovery of cannabis plants in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Reinald Kuka is charged with being concerned in the production of a quantity of cannabis, a Class B drug.

The case relates to an incident in the Stirchley area of Telford on March 21.

The 20-year-old Albanian national gave no plea at the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Peter Barrie remanded Kuka, of no fixed abode, in custody. The case was adjourned until next month.

