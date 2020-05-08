Sentencing date for street dealer caught in Shrewsbury

Peter Dudley Gilmartin pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply via a telephone hearing on behalf of Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The 21-year-old was arrested when the car he was in was stopped by police in Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, on January 22, 2019.

Gilmartin was arrested with two other defendants currently awaiting hearings and pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiring with others to deal drugs.

Prosecuting, Samantha Powis, said: "The crown does not seek a trial on counts one and two. Mr Gilmartin pleaded guilty at a pre-trial preparation hearing on a basis. His basis is accepted.

"I suggest we adjourn Gilmartin's sentence until the other defendants have been dealt with."

Speaking to Gilmartin, judge Anthony Lowe said: "There are two reasons I can't sentence you yet. Firstly I'm going to direct there's a pre-sentence report.

"Street dealing and class A drugs normally result in a custodial sentence but the pre-sentence report may affect the length of that sentence.

"When you are charged with other defendants, it's the practice of most courts to sentence everybody at the same time if at all possible as the sentence one person gets might affect the sentence somebody else gets and there has to be consistency depending on what each defendant has done.

"At the moment I cannot give a date and in any event I can't sentence you until you can attend court and we have no idea when courts are going to be allowing people to attend."

Gilmartin, of Elm Square, Chester, was represented by Andrew Holland and has been released on bail pending a sentencing date.