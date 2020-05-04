Telford teenager in court charged with murdering NHS worker in London

Marketing graduate David Gomoh, 24, who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement, was stabbed to death in Newham just days before he was due to attend the funeral of his father, who had died after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Gomoh's mother is a nurse.

A 16-year-old boy from Telford, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at London's Thames Magistrates' Court alongside fellow murder suspect18-year-old Muhammad Jalloh.

Jalloh, who said he was of no fixed address, and the 16-year-old each spoke to confirm their personal details.

They are both also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent in connection with another alleged incident shortly before Mr Gomoh was found with fatal knife wounds in Freemasons Road on April 26.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Gomoh had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

Both teenagers were ordered to next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on May 6.