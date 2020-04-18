Shropshire and Telford councils support domestic abuse campaign

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils are encouraging residents to support the government's awareness-raising campaign to highlight that if anyone is at risk of, or experiencing domestic abuse, help is still available.

The campaign, which uses the social media hashtag #YouAreNotAlone, aims to reassure those affected by domestic abuse that support services remain available during the coronavirus lockdown period.

As part of the campaign the public are being encouraged to show their solidarity and support for those who may be suffering.

This can be done by sharing a photo of a heart on their palm, and asking others to do the same, to show victims that they are not alone, and to convey to perpetrators that domestic abuse is unacceptable.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “We are absolutely committed to ensure that those who are victims of domestic abuse have the help and support available to them.

“Whilst it can be challenging for all of us during these times, staying at home can pose extra difficulties and risk for those who are living with domestic abuse.

“Staying indoors is even harder for people whose home is not the haven it should be. Enforced isolation may increase abusive behaviour and it reduces the victim’s ability to access help and support.

“Please, if you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact us. We are here to help.”

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for the prevention of domestic abuse, said: “During the coronavirus outbreak, Telford and Wrekin has shown itself to be a caring and compassionate place.

“Now we are asking residents of the area to show solidarity with victims of domestic abuse to share the heart on the palm symbol on social media or in the windows of your home.

“Telford has been a White Ribbon town since 2011, an accreditation that is only given to organisations that show commitment to protecting and caring for victims of domestic abuse.

“Now is the time to show those affected by domestic abuse they are not on their own.”

Local support in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin is available through the Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service, on 03003031191 or email sdas@shropsdas.org.uk.

West Mercia Women’s Aid also runs a 24-hour domestic abuse helpline and a live chat service for those who need to talk, available on 08007831359 or westmerciawomensaid.org