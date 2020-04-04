Shropshire Porsche driver reported for 'going for a spin' against lockdown laws

The Porsche driver was stopped by North Wales Roads Policing Unit in Bala on Saturday afternoon and reprimanded for breaking the new coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Under the new rules only essential journeys should be made - and that does not include driving to Snowdonia for a Saturday afternoon spin.

The police team tweeted: "The driver of this Porsche decided to come 'for a spin' from the Shropshire area this morning.

"Stopped in Bala whilst we were on patrol. He has been reported under the new Covid-19 legislation and will be dealt with by the court. #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectOurNHS"

The Government announced on March 23 that people must stay at home apart from for "essential journeys" which should be made as infrequently as possible.

Valid travel reasons include shopping for basic necessities, such as trips to the supermarket or other food stores, trips to pharmacies for any medical need, caring for any elderly or vulnerable people and travelling for work purposes, where the work cannot be done from home.