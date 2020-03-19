West Mercia Police issue scam warning to those self-isolating

Officers warned those in self-isolation to remain vigilant, to only give cash to trusted friends, neighbours or relatives and not to advertise publicly that they are isolating.

Detective Emma Wright from West Mercia Police said: “Whilst it is necessary during the current coronavirus outbreak for communities pull together to assist the vulnerable, it is important that people are vigilant to potential scams, which those who are isolating may be susceptible to. I would encourage anyone who is self-isolating and who needs support with groceries/supplies to be cautious and where possible only hand over cash for such items to trusted friends, neighbours or relatives. If anyone does not have such a support network then they should contact their local authority or a recognised charity, for appropriate support.

“Many local authorities are now putting measures in place to assist which we would support as a safe way of assisting those who are vulnerable.”