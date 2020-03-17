£2 million fraud prevented across West Mercia due to banking partnership

An average of £5,800 per call has been protected through Banking Protocol, a UK-wide scheme that enables bank branch staff to spot potential fraud victims and request an immediate police response.

Over £100 million worth of fraud - often targeting vulnerable and elderly customers - has been prevented nationally.

The latest figures from UK Finance reveal that 353 calls have been made through the rapid response scheme to West Mercia Police since its launch in the region in 2017.

The initiative has led to the arrest of 16 suspected fraudsters across the policing area, with a total value of £2,049,672 being prevented from being defrauded from customer’s accounts.

Detective sergeant Jon Cooper, from the West Mercia Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “The Banking Protocol has demonstrated the opportunity for success which is possible when the police and private sector partners work together to protect victims of fraud.

"We know that the public are more likely to be a victim of fraud than any other type of crime, so a whole system change is in order to tackle the scourge of fraud, bring perpetrators to justice and reclaim the money and assets taken for those defrauded.

“The Banking Protocol was introduced to crack down on scams in which customers are tricked into visiting their bank in person to withdraw money and hand it over to a criminal.

"In West Mercia we have been targeted by ‘courier fraud’ and under the initiative, developed in partnership between UK Finance, local police forces and National Trading Standards, bank branch staff are trained to spot the warning signs that suggest a customer may be falling victim to such a scam.

"The staff member can then invoke the Banking Protocol, leading the local police to send a priority response to the branch to investigate the suspected fraud and arrest any suspects still on the scene.

“The majority of victims being targeted are elderly and vulnerable people. The Banking Protocol also ensures that extra support is provided to customers identified through the scheme, to help prevent them from falling victim to similar scams in the future. This can include referrals to social services, expert fraud prevention advice and additional checks on future transactions.

“While we have made a significant impact on organised crime groups targeting our elderly relatives and friends I would encourage everyone to please be aware of the scams that can be very convincing and to please remember that the police will never contact you to discuss your money, bank accounts or ask you to withdraw money and give it to a courier.”

To report a telephone scam, fraud or attempted fraud, report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040. Alternatively call the police on 101.