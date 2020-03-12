Dirty Telford takeaway boss who "lacks talent" avoids jail after putting public health at risk

Daulat Khan laughed his way through health inspections and laid dirty cardboard on the floor to avoid cleaning Pizza Boss in Ketley Bank, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who moved to England to open the business in 2015, had doner meat left on a spit at room temperature to reheat when ordered, cooked chicken lying in a washing up bowl with flies surrounding it and a filthy food processor held together with tape when officers inspected in August of 2018.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of failing to comply with EU food safety and hygiene regulations at Telford Magistrates Court last year.

Prosecuting on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council, solicitor Catherine Girvan said since opening the takeaway on Fourth Avenue, it had received a zero hygiene rating in 2015 and 2016, before "reaching the dizzy heights of two", and then going back down to zero in 2017.

"These offences relate to cleanliness and failure to keep items and equipment in contact with food clean and disinfected," Ms Girvan said.

"A critical factor of this case is particularly the defendant's failure to keep food within the appropriate temperature boundaries."

There were burgers stored at room temperature, separated only by paper and without documentation to show their use-by date.

When inspectors saw the daily inspection log, they found the last 11 weeks' worth of results were missing.

They asked Khan about the temperature requirements for chilled storage, and he said they should be kept at 13C – 5C above the legal maximum, the court heard.

Ms Girvan added: "There was a lot of very dirty equipment and evidently no cleaning of the premises.

"The whole place was dirty. There had been no attempt to keep the premises clean and there was no soap for staff in wash basins.

"Mr Khans running of the premises throughout has been haphazard and the crown has no faith that he could run any future business any other way."

The court heard one food preparation area had a hole in the ceiling with flaking paint, there was a damaged food processor that had been taped together and dirt built up on several surfaces.

There was also no food probe for monitoring food temperatures.

Defence barrister Lewis Perry said: "We have a young man who lacks talent over ambition.

"He jumped in at the deep end and found himself struggling rather than swimming.

"He's not going to get into that type of work again."

Recorder Judge Richard Jones QC, said: "I take into account everything that's been said about his age but these are very serious offences.

"The photos and description of the premises are quite shocking and there is a serious risk in my view to the public of food poisoning and serious harm.

"It is clear you were not taking your duties seriously and there was no concern over food safety or hygiene.

"These types of premises are very dangerous if not looked after."

Khan, of College Road in Birmingham, was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 12 months, given a food prohibition order banning him from being involved with the food industry and ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee.