Drugs case teenager who fled police in Shrewsbury avoids jail sentence

Daniel Mooney was one of two men who fled from the address when police attended and believed it was being used by drug dealers, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Officers chased after the 19-year-old and managed to restrain him.

Mr Mohammed Hafeez, prosecuting, said he was searched and police found £1,160 in cash. He was also found with mobile phones and a rucksack containing digital scales.

The scales were sent off for analysis which unearthed traces of white powder.

Messages were found on the phones which were connected to drug use.

Mr Hafeez said Mooney had no previous convictions and was clearly motivated by financial gain.

Mooney, of Gorsedale Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and diamorphine and one charge of being in possession of criminal property, in May 2019.

Mr Lionel Greig, representing him, said he was concerned in the supply of drugs for a very short period.

Advertising

He said: "The defendant is 19 years of age. The prospects of facing an immediate term in prison is somewhat horrific for a young man who has no previous convictions."

Mr Greig said the offences were committed when Mooney was 18.

Control

He said Mooney lives with his grandparents and had not had the support of his mother or father, having left home at a young age.

Advertising

The court heard he had started using cannabis and built up debt.

"He was given an opportunity to offset that debt," Mr Greig said. "He was clearly under the control of others while involved in these offences."

Mr Greig said Mooney was looking to embark on a painting and decorating course and that any prison sentence could be suspended.

He added: "He has not committed any further offences since May last year. "This is a young man. He's fit and well. He is in a position to do unpaid work."

Recorder Richard Jones QC said he was satisfied there was a chance of Mooney being rehabilitated and was persuaded not to send him to jail immediately.

Mr Jones said: "A lot of judges would have no hesitation of sentencing you to immediate custody.

"I'm not going to do that. "I'm going to give you a chance."

He gave Mooney a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Mooney will have to spend 30 hours at a senior attendance centre and do 100 hours unpaid work within a year.

Mr Jones made a confiscation order for the money that was found.