Jailed: Disqualified Telford driver, 26, led police on chase through streets

Rashid Nawaz performed dangerous overtaking manoeuvres on blind corners, ran through a red light and caused other drivers to swerve out of his path as he reached speeds of up to 50mph before losing control of the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

Nawaz, of Victoria Terrace, Wellington, admitted to smoking cannabis that day but tests found he was under the legal limit.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard the 26-year-old had a string of previous convictions for driving offences, and had repeatedly flouted driving bans.

Prosecutor John Oates told the court the chase began at 1pm on January 22, when a police officer on duty in Wellington saw a black Lexus car speeding down Mill Bank.

The officer pursued the car, but the driver, now known to be Nawaz, pulled out of a line of traffic and dangerously overtook the other vehicles before speeding down Holyhead Road.

Mr Oates said Nawaz flouted a red light at the four-way system, "overtook a number of vehicles and caused oncoming traffic to take evasive action to avoid a collision", before turning into Heath Hill.

"Conditions were pretty poor, the road surface was damp and there was fog reducing visibility substantially," said Mr Oates.

"He tried to overtake a Mazda on a sharp bend with no visibility of oncoming traffic, which led to him colliding with the Mazda and forcing it off the road."

25 previous convictions

Nawaz then leapt from the vehicle while it was still moving and attempted to run from the scene, but was detained in Attwood Terrace. The car carried on and smashed into a stationary Nissan Juke.

Nawaz appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court the following day where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance, and possession of cannabis. He was remanded in custody and the case was sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing.

The court heard Nawaz had 25 previous convictions including multiple counts of driving while disqualified, drug driving, and taking a vehicle without permission.

Elizabeth Power, defending, said: "It was a dreadful piece of driving, and it is fortuitous that the defendant was not seriously injured and nor was anyone else.

"He realises he needs to change his ways."

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Nawaz to 10 months in prison for dangerous driving, with four months concurrent for driving while disqualified. He made no separate penalty for driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

Judge Barrie said: "You are 26 years of age and since 2015 you have accumulated a record of motoring offences which demonstrates a total disregard for the law, which is there to protect other members of the public."