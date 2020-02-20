Scammers targeting vulnerable Shropshire flood victims, police warn

Following the devastating floods affecting communities up and down the county, a con targeting those who may be after financial support is circling the internet, particularly on social media.

People applying for funding are being reminded to do so via Shropshire Council's floods team or their insurer directly.

DS Jon Cooper of West Mercia Police said: "It seems there are some suspicious Facebook posts purporting to be from banks, directed at flood victims.

"I would urge people to only go through their personal and official bank and or insurance company directed and do not click any links about lost cards or money via social media."

Various scams from criminals claiming to be from Amazon, the police and banks have been reported since the beginning of the year.

The latest warning comes just days after a man from Wellington was told to "have a nice day" by con artists claiming to be from Amazon after they stole nearly £20,000.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said it was "hard to believe" scammers had already taken to targeting flood victims.

The team posted on Twitter: "As hard as most of us will find it to believe, criminals are already using the current floods to try and scam people who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

"As per West Mercia Police advice, don't respond to social media posts or emails, contact your insurer directly."

Fraudsters may be targeting flood victims with fake credit card and cash replacement schemes on Facebook and people are being urged to not engage with them and report anything suspicious.

Those looking for financial support should contact Shropshire Council's floods team on 03456789006.

Anyone with information or witnessing anything suspicious should contact police on 101; Action Fraud on 03001232040 or actionfraud.police.uk; or Citizens Advice at citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/scams/reporting-a-scam

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org