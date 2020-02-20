Shropshire flooding: Clean-up continues in Shropshire as county braces for more downpour

A red severe flood warning remains on the River Severn in Ironbridge today amid fears that the barriers may still not hold against the force of the water.

The forecast for Ironbridge today

There are a total of 16 other flood warnings across Shropshire, including Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Maesbrook and Melverley, and nine flood alerts.

Although Shrewsbury town centre has now reopened, there are still 30 roads closed in the Shropshire Council area.

"Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian's Friars remain closed until further notice. Raven Meadows is now open normally," a Shropshire Council spokesman said.

"River levels have been falling and clean-up has begun, however the situation is being continually reviewed with partners for the next expected peak to determine next steps and when we can reopen."

Thursday morning forecast 20/02/2020

Regarding Ironbridge, Telford & Wrekin Council has announced Dale End and Dale End car parks have now reopened, as well as The Lloyds. All homes and businesses on the Wharfage are now accessible by foot. Buildwas Road has also reopened.

**Update** Buildwas Road has now been reopened. — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 20, 2020

A spokesman for the council said it had sent teams out to remove a vehicle trapped in floods on Lloyds Head so that that road could re-open.

In Shrewsbury businesses were returning to normal as council workers cleaned debris from the streets, but many roads around the area remain closed.

And in Ludlow, Shropshire Council has put skips in place to support residents who have been affected by the floods, with some residents fearing they will not be able to return home until the summer.

Many people in Lower Corve Street and Temeside, two of the worst hit areas of town, are being forced to gut their homes after Storm Dennis.

Thursday morning will be another wet one, especially across the north and west with some very heavy rain and squally gusts of wind. Take care when travelling as conditions will be poor #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/eQbA1reM0z — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2020

Furniture and kitchen appliances started making their way out onto the streets on Monday, so Shropshire Council has brought in six skips – three at each location.

Residents and businesses affected by the flooding in Shropshire, Mid Wales and across the UK have been told they will be eligible for £500 and exemption from paying council tax.

See the full list of road closures across the county below and scroll down to see updates, photos and videos from throughout the day.

Full road closure list

These roads were closed in Shropshire today:

Shrewsbury and surrounding area

Sydney Avenue

Old Coleham

Coleham Head

Victoria Avenue

B5067 Berwick Road

B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

Atcham to Cross Houses road

Chilton Farm Lane

Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)

Gravel Hill Lane

South Shropshire

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island

North Shropshire

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

Bridgnorth

Doctors Lane Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severn Side South Bridgnorth

Underhill Street – single lane closure as a precaution

Ironbridge Gorge