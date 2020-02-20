Advertising
Shropshire flooding: Clean-up continues in Shropshire as county braces for more downpour
As roads and car parks start re-open across Shropshire there are fears that more heavy rain will bring a new wave of swollen rivers and flooding.
A red severe flood warning remains on the River Severn in Ironbridge today amid fears that the barriers may still not hold against the force of the water.
There are a total of 16 other flood warnings across Shropshire, including Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Maesbrook and Melverley, and nine flood alerts.
Although Shrewsbury town centre has now reopened, there are still 30 roads closed in the Shropshire Council area.
"Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main and St Julian's Friars remain closed until further notice. Raven Meadows is now open normally," a Shropshire Council spokesman said.

"River levels have been falling and clean-up has begun, however the situation is being continually reviewed with partners for the next expected peak to determine next steps and when we can reopen."
See the latest forecast from the Met Office here:
Regarding Ironbridge, Telford & Wrekin Council has announced Dale End and Dale End car parks have now reopened, as well as The Lloyds. All homes and businesses on the Wharfage are now accessible by foot. Buildwas Road has also reopened.

A spokesman for the council said it had sent teams out to remove a vehicle trapped in floods on Lloyds Head so that that road could re-open.
In Shrewsbury businesses were returning to normal as council workers cleaned debris from the streets, but many roads around the area remain closed.
And in Ludlow, Shropshire Council has put skips in place to support residents who have been affected by the floods, with some residents fearing they will not be able to return home until the summer.
Many people in Lower Corve Street and Temeside, two of the worst hit areas of town, are being forced to gut their homes after Storm Dennis.
Furniture and kitchen appliances started making their way out onto the streets on Monday, so Shropshire Council has brought in six skips – three at each location.
Residents and businesses affected by the flooding in Shropshire, Mid Wales and across the UK have been told they will be eligible for £500 and exemption from paying council tax.
See the full list of road closures across the county below and scroll down to see updates, photos and videos from throughout the day.
Have you been affected by flooding? Call us on 01952 241485, contact us on social media or email digital@shropshirestar.co.uk.
Full road closure list
These roads were closed in Shropshire today:
Shrewsbury and surrounding area
- Sydney Avenue
- Old Coleham
- Coleham Head
- Victoria Avenue
- B5067 Berwick Road
- B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine
- Atcham to Berwick Wharf
- Atcham to Cross Houses road
- Chilton Farm Lane
- Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)
- Gravel Hill Lane
South Shropshire
- B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
- A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island
North Shropshire
- Colliery Road, St Martins
- Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
- Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington
Bridgnorth
- Doctors Lane Bridgnorth
- Riverside, Bridgnorth
- Severn Side South Bridgnorth
- Underhill Street – single lane closure as a precaution
Ironbridge Gorge
- Dale Road
- The Wharfage
- Lloyd’s Head

