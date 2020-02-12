Three children included in eight arrested in relation to 45 burglaries across Shropshire, Birmingham and Worcestershire

Officers stormed a number of properties in south Birmingham in the early hours of today in relation to the theft of car keys and a total of 26 cars throughout the region.

A 17-year-old from Bartley Green; a 20-year-old from Turves Green and a 24-year-old from Ladywood, all in Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion to commit dwelling burglary as well as three 18-year-olds from Rednal, Rubery and West Bromwich.

A 16-year-old from Dudley and a 17-year-old from Weoley Castle in Birmingham were also arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary.

Police said all of those arrested were male and the operation was carried out in collaboration between West Mercia Police and neighbouring West Midlands Police following joint investigations.

The burglaries were carried out between December 17 last year and February 7.

Detective Constable Kirsty Hill, of West Mercia Police, said: "Burglary can have a significant impact on victims and their families and I hope that this dedicated operation reassures our communities that we take these crimes seriously and will work with our neighbouring forces to ensure a coordinated and joint response to tackling the.

"Ten of the stolen vehicles have been recovered so far and our investigation very much still continues."