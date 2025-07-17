Dean Barnes had been working in the Rhayader area for a week.

On the last day he finished early and went out from midday until the evening, in the hope he could get some sleep before driving home.

But unable to sleep, he decided to drive home in the early hours.

The 46 year-old of Croft Road, Brinsworth, admitted drink driving in a Toyota Corolla on the A470 at Rhayader on June 27 when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said PC Thomas was on patrol at 1.15am when he came across a vehicle parked half on the pavement and half on the northbound carriageway of the A470 with its hazard lights illuminated.

Barnes was on his phone trying to arrange recovery of the vehicle as its alloy wheels and tyres had been damaged. He told the officer he had driven off the road after swerving to avoid debris in the road.