Man hurt in Telford knife attack by youths

The 26-year-old man was assaulted in Bembridge, Telford, at around 7.10pm on Thursday 6 February.

Following the attack, the man was taken to the hospital to asses the knife wounds he suffered.

Police are conducting enquiries in the area and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We would like to thank the residents in the area for their cooperation and are appealing for any witnesses to the assault or for any information concerning it.

"Please contact us on 101 quoting reference 614s 060220."