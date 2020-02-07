Advertising
Drivers stopped in police crackdown on major Shropshire route
A number of vehicles were stopped as part of a police crackdown in north Shropshire.
Police stopped cars and spoke to drivers about insecure loads and their vehicles being overweight yesterday, near the A41 in Whitchurch. Some were reported, say officers.
The crackdown was part of a multi-agency operation involving Highways, Customs and Environmental agencies.
West Mercia Police's North team tweeted: "Day of action @NorthShropCops A41, Whitchurch. With outside agencies @DVSAgovuk, @EnvAgencySE & @HMRCgovuk
"A vast number of vehicles stopped and drivers educated or reported for a number of offences, including these vehicles which were over two tonne overweight, insecure loads."
Police crews were searching vehicles to check people were not carrying dangerous goods and to make sure hazardous items were being carried safely.
The operation lasted until 3pm.
