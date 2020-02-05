Menu

Arrest after class A drugs, cash and baseball bat found in car in Telford

By Keri Trigg | Telford | Crime | Published:

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Telford after police found class A drugs, cash and a baseball bat in his car.

Drugs and cash were seized.

The vehicle was stopped on Monday evening in Brookside, and the driver was found attempting to hide drugs on his person.

A search of the car revealed the cash and baseball bat, which were seized by police.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon.

