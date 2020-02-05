Arrest after class A drugs, cash and baseball bat found in car in Telford

The vehicle was stopped on Monday evening in Brookside, and the driver was found attempting to hide drugs on his person.

A search of the car revealed the cash and baseball bat, which were seized by police.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon.