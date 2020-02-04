Market Drayton man ordered to pay £1,000 after row left woman with broken leg

Paul Bentley, of Yew Tree Close, Market Drayton, admitted causing grievous bodily harm to the woman on January 16 last year.

The woman’s femur was fractured during the incident at her address in the town after she fell on the floor and Bentley, 61, landed on top of her resulting in the injury. The court heard the defendant then left her where she was and she had to phone a relative to get help.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting barrister, said on the day of the incident the pair had been drinking and ended up arguing over a lasagne meal..

Bentley, a part-time shelf stacker, initially denied the charge, but pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Mr Danny Smith, mitigating barrister, said at the time of incident the couple’s friendship was coming to an end and had been “destructive from both sides”.

He was jailed for 10 months suspended for 18 months, he must attend 15 rehabilitation activity days. He was also banned from contacting her for five years.