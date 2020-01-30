Shropshire thug broke man's nose and fractured his dentures with single punch

Jake Fox, 26, lashed out at his victim in the street in Cunnery Road, Church Stretton, landing one punch which did all the damage on November 21 last year.

It happened less than three weeks after he was released from prison after serving a sentence for another violent offence.

Fox was staying at the Oakbank Motel after leaving prison, and it was there where he had an initial disagreement with his victim.

Later on the pair fell out again, prompting Fox, now of Prees Heath, Whitchurch, to land a devastating blow.

Prosecutor Sally Cairns told Shrewsbury Crown Court how the attack affected the injured party.

"He feels he can't go out anymore in case someone attacks him," she said.

"He had a broken nose for which he had medication. He may require surgery. His dentures were broken."

Fox's rap sheet includes 12 convictions including multiple for battery as well as ABH, GBH, assaulting a police constable, robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stephen Scully, defending, said: "Unfortunately he is someone who has troubled the courts for a number of years now. It was an unfortunate punch in terms of how it connected.

"He tells me in custody that he is started to become institutionalised."

Judge Peter Barrie told Fox: "Your readiness to resort to violence in any position of difficulty not only leaves pain on the people you assault, but it is also ruining your life.

"You had well organised support to help you try and break the cycle and help you to deal with your addictions to drugs and alcohol. It was a promising start which was short-lived."

He sentenced Fox to 34 weeks in prison, and added: "You need to use this time to make a plan to do better next time."

Fox was also given a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.