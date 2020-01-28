Drug dealer ordered to pay £10

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told yesterday (mon) that Connor Millea, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed at an earlier hearing for 42 months after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was arrested in March last year in Harlescott Lane with police finding a package containing 41 wraps of heroin and 54 wraps of crack cocaine.

Mr John Oates, said that it had been calculated that Millea had benefitted from the crime by £907.

Mr Robert Edwards for Millea said his client was in custody and had not way of getting money to pay any order made.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Millea he was making a token order that he had to pay £10.