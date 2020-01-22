Advertising
Arrest in Telford as wads of cash, mobile phones and drugs found in car
Wads of cash, mobile phones and drugs were among items found in a car veering across a Telford road.
Police said a suspicious vehicle seen swerving along a road in Wellington on Tuesday was stopped by officers from the Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) North.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and driving under the influence of drugs.
Cannabis, drug paraphernalia, wads of cash, a wallet and mobile phones were found in the car.
LPPT North tweeted: "Possession with intent to supply: suspicious vehicle swerving over the road yesterday in Wellington, Telford.
"Stop on vehicle found this concealed within the car.
"One suspect arrested for s5a drug drive and possession with intent to supply."
