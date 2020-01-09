Menu

Driver arrested after testing positive for drugs following Telford crash

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

A driver has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis following a crash in Telford, say officers.

Police said the arrest was made on the A442 yesterday.

West Mercia Police's local policing priority team north said it was the 23rd arrest in the last week, not counting the weekend.

A social media statement from the police, speaking of the arrest, said: "And another, this time for S5a RTA after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK sample for both cocaine and cannabis on the A442 Telford.

"That's 23 arrests for 2020 since Thursday and we were off the weekend.

"Can we beat our record of 25 by tomorrow evening?"

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

