Driver arrested after testing positive for drugs following Telford crash

Police said the arrest was made on the A442 yesterday.

West Mercia Police's local policing priority team north said it was the 23rd arrest in the last week, not counting the weekend.

A social media statement from the police, speaking of the arrest, said: "And another, this time for S5a RTA after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK sample for both cocaine and cannabis on the A442 Telford.

"That's 23 arrests for 2020 since Thursday and we were off the weekend.

"Can we beat our record of 25 by tomorrow evening?"