Store on Telford retail park burgled

The store on Wrekin Retail Park in Arleston was reported to have been burgled on Sunday just after 6.20pm.

Police said a number of items were stolen by the offenders who are believed to have fled in a van.

Police Constable Rob McNally said: "We believe the offenders left the retail park in a Ford Transit vehicle between 6.15pm and 6.30pm. I would like to appeal to anyone with any information about this incident or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the incident, to get in contact.”

West Mercia Police is appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident reference number 521S of January 5.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.