'Why risk it?' - 144 arrested by West Mercia Police for drink and drug driving over festive period

Between December 18 and 31, West Mercia Police arrested 83 people for drink driving, and 61 for drug driving.

They each face a minimum 12-month driving ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence of up to six months and a criminal record.

Writing on Twitter, the force said: "From 18th–31st December, West Mercia Police arrested 83 motorists for drink driving and 61 for drug driving. 144 people who have started the new year facing a min 12 month driving ban, unlimited fine, potential prison sentence of up to 6 months & a criminal record. Why risk it?"

From 18th–31st December, West Mercia Police arrested 83 motorists for drink driving and 61 for drug driving. 144 people who have started the new year facing a min 12 month driving ban, unlimited fine, potential prison sentence of up to 6 months & a criminal record. Why risk it? pic.twitter.com/VVoEC6zphW — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) January 3, 2020

At the start of December the force announced its annual crackdown on drink drivers, under the operation 'Christmas Presence'.

It was also revealed that in the past three years, 21 people have been killed and 111 seriously injured in in the force area following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a deplorable risk is a priority not just for West Mercia but for every police force in the UK.

"Sadly the winter drink and drug driving campaign will result in many motorists being arrested and placed before the courts for these offences.

"My advice is the same as always; do not drink or drug drive, your actions could kill."