Knife, drugs and bags of cash seized by police after Telford swoop

One was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after officers found more than 70 wraps of illegal drugs, while another was taken in on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. Police shared a picture which showed a flick knife with an animal print design, as well as bags containing £10 and £20 notes.

Two other people were arrested - one for recall to prison and another wanted on a warrant.

LPPT North tweeted: "1st full day back for the team and we've started 2020 as we mean to go on. X4 arrests, Recall to prison, wanted on warrant, PWITS Class A (70+ wraps) Poss Off Weapon all in Telford. #police #Protect #Telford #HNY @CSuptHarding."