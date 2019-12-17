Arrest made after tasers and drug paraphernalia seized in Shrewsbury

Officers in the town carried out a drugs warrant in the Frankwell area of town this morning.

Drugs warrant executed in Frankwell this morning. 1 in custody on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply. Found 2 taser type devices and plenty of drugs paraphernalia @LpptNWestMercia @InspShrewsbury @SuptMoLansdale #YouSayWeDid pic.twitter.com/qUt7FFl8Rj — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) December 17, 2019

Two taser-type devices were found, as well as drug paraphernalia, say officers.

One person was taken into custody.