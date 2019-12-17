Advertising
Arrest made after tasers and drug paraphernalia seized in Shrewsbury
Police swooped on a property in Shrewsbury and arrested one person on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Officers in the town carried out a drugs warrant in the Frankwell area of town this morning.
Two taser-type devices were found, as well as drug paraphernalia, say officers.
One person was taken into custody.
