Menu

Advertising

Arrest made after tasers and drug paraphernalia seized in Shrewsbury

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police swooped on a property in Shrewsbury and arrested one person on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Officers in the town carried out a drugs warrant in the Frankwell area of town this morning.

Two taser-type devices were found, as well as drug paraphernalia, say officers.

One person was taken into custody.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News