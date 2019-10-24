Investigations continue into the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Telford

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, which happened near to Priorslee Roundabout just off Holyhead Road at about 2.40pm on Friday, September 6.

It was reported to police nearly a month later on Thursday, October 3, and the victim described the offender as white, dressed all in black.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and specialist officers are working with the victim to offer her support.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org