Menu

Advertising

Investigations continue into the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are still investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Telford.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, which happened near to Priorslee Roundabout just off Holyhead Road at about 2.40pm on Friday, September 6.

It was reported to police nearly a month later on Thursday, October 3, and the victim described the offender as white, dressed all in black.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and specialist officers are working with the victim to offer her support.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News