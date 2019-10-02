Menu

Advertising

Oswestry hospital raiders steal laughing gas

By Lucy Todman | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Thieves have made off with bottles of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, after targeting Oswestry's orthopaedic hospital.

A secured storage building at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, was broken into between 4pm on Thursday and 10.30am on Friday.

Padlocks were cut and a door forced open and five bottles of nitrous oxide were stolen.

It was believed that a silver Mercedes with stolen number plates was used by the thieves. A similar raid took place at 1.44am on Friday at hospital premises in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, but the gas store room was empty.

Anyone with information in relation to these offences should call 101. Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Oswestry Local Hubs Shrewsbury
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News