'Dazed' drink-driver found parked across road junction

James McFadden, aged 63, blew a drink driving reading of 97 microgrammes compared to the legal limit of 35. He was on his way to his caravan in Llangollen at the time.

At North East Wales Magistrates’ Court at Mold he ended up with a two year driving ban, a £350 fine with costs of £85 and a £35 surcharge.

Magistrates told him the reading was very high.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said that the defendant, of Leeds Row in Nelson, Lancashire, was found in a dazed condition in Plas Bennion Road, Penycae, on September 12.

Officers initially thought he was turning the VW Caddy van around but then realised that he looked asleep.

They knocked on the window and he appeared dazed.

Sally Stokes, defending, said that he had been called to his caravan at Llantysilio and accepted that he had some alcohol at lunchtime.