Shropshire police in warning over 'convincing' scam aimed at the elderly

Police have warned people to be vigilant and not get caught out by the scam which has been reported in the county recently.

Members of the public have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be from their bank, trying to convince them that money has left their accounts and saying it is likely to be staff at their local branch.

The caller then asks the victim for help to catch the perpetrators. They instruct the victim to go to the bank and make up a story as to why they are moving their money to another account, not telling anyone else.

PC Alex Keay of Bridgnorth Response said: "The fraudsters are clever and convincing and appear to be targeting the landline telephone numbers of elderly people. In some cases the money that they have conned out of victims are very high amounts."

He advised people not to pass bank details over the phone, be honest with bank staff and always speak to family members after receiving such a call.

People who are often contacted by different companies should consider changing numbers, and advice can always be sought from banks, police or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or at actionfraud.police.uk

"Please pass this information on to elderly relatives and friends and make them aware," said PC Keay.