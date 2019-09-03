Advertising
Fire crews tackle two arson attacks less than 15 minutes apart in Shifnal and Telford
Shropshire firefighters tackled two arson attacks less than 15 minutes apart in Shifnal and Telford.
At 2.44am today, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent an operations officer and two appliances from Telford Central to a property in Cheapside, Shifnal.
Shopping trolleys had been set alight which had spread to the back of a commercial building.
Fire crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, positive pressure ventilation techniques and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire by 3.10am.
Just before 3am, firefighters were also sent from Tweedale to Burford in Brookside, Telford.
Arsonists set two bins of household rubbish on fire in between garages which crews put out by 3.20am using a hose reel jet.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 02.43hrs today 2 crews from Telford attended a deliberate fire involving shopping trolleys at the rear of a commercial premises in Cheapside Shifnal."
The fire service also posted: "At 02.56hrs 03.09.19 Telford crews dealt with 2 wheelie bins set on fire between garages in Burford Brookside."
Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
