Fire crews tackle two arson attacks less than 15 minutes apart in Shifnal and Telford

At 2.44am today, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent an operations officer and two appliances from Telford Central to a property in Cheapside, Shifnal.

Shopping trolleys had been set alight which had spread to the back of a commercial building.

Fire crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, positive pressure ventilation techniques and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire by 3.10am.

Just before 3am, firefighters were also sent from Tweedale to Burford in Brookside, Telford.

Arsonists set two bins of household rubbish on fire in between garages which crews put out by 3.20am using a hose reel jet.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org